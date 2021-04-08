Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.75. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $306.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

