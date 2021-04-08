Susquehanna International Group LLP Lowers Stake in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 7.79% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:UXI opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. ProShares Ultra Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

ProShares Ultra Industrials Profile

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

