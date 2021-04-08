Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 100,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

