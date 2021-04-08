Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Olema Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.67. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.