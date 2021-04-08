Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 9.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 61,261 shares in the last quarter.

UFEB stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

