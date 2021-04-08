Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 65,572 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July alerts:

PJUL stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.