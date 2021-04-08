Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,023 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 3.12% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 2,650.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJB opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. ProShares Short High Yield has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.07.

