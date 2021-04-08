Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stake in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 445.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,516 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of Casper Sleep worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSPR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

In related news, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,758,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,276.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957.

Several research firms have commented on CSPR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $303.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.