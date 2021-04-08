Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 580.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,573,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,172,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000.

BATS:ACES opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86.

