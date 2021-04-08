Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.51% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:WEBL opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06.

