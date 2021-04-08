Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 567.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,666 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.40% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI opened at $61.41 on Thursday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $62.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

