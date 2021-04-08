Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $67.43.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

