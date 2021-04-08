Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 726,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC opened at $81.13 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40.

