Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 18,978 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 453,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,470,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 431,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 253,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.