Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 21,075 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,075 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.26% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.

