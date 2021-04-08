Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 28,619 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,619 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $92.55 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

