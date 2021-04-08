Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 38,031 Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,031 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.09% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000.

DPST opened at $233.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.97. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $307.26.

