Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 5,846 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

VONG opened at $258.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $159.82 and a twelve month high of $262.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

