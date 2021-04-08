Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $2.23 Million Position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 213,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONXU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in CONX during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

CONXU opened at $10.46 on Thursday. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

