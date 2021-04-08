Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.92% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $412,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTOC opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.30. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

