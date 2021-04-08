Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 8.65% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 81.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UAPR opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87.

