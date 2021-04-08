Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.45% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTEC. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $265,000.

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $56.61 on Thursday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.