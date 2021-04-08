Swap Trading Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $551,189.67 and approximately $507.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00260690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.86 or 0.00781656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,975.81 or 1.00289861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00714821 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,886,867 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

