Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.85

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 14382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.