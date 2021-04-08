Swerve (SWRV) Price Reaches $1.81

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Swerve has a total market cap of $21.09 million and $10.25 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00003125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.44 or 0.00635019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00083801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030307 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,389,467 coins and its circulating supply is 11,662,550 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.