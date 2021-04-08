Swipe Market Capitalization Tops $395.64 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $4.61 or 0.00008033 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $395.64 million and approximately $456.21 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00055500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00021949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00082989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.00 or 0.00626661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Swipe

SXP is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

