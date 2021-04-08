Switcheo (SWTH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $891,130.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $94.90 million and approximately $891,130.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00264963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.04 or 0.00791445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,344.56 or 0.99940755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00706430 BTC.

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,418,022,134 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,259,712 coins. The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.