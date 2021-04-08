Sylo (SYLO) Hits One Day Volume of $805,518.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Sylo has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and approximately $805,518.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sylo has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sylo coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

