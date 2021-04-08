Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €128.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €128.00 ($150.59) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €107.87 ($126.90).

Get Symrise alerts:

SY1 opened at €103.75 ($122.06) on Thursday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €106.29.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.