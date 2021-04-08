SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Capitalization Hits $11.59 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $489,691.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.08 or 0.00457518 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005426 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,783.70 or 0.04786511 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 137,627,729 coins and its circulating supply is 110,574,638 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.