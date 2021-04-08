SyncFab Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. SyncFab has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083578 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030220 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.