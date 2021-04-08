Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,549,000 after buying an additional 917,853 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,484,000 after acquiring an additional 915,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

