SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of SYNNEX worth $28,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,368 shares of company stock worth $2,567,615. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $121.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

