Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after buying an additional 1,020,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after buying an additional 519,161 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after buying an additional 245,530 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,997,000 after buying an additional 218,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $55,712,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $257.00 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.27 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

