Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Cap of $236.95 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $236.95 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.00389364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 610,039,621 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.