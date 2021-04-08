Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $127.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.