Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $119.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $142.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

