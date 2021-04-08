Takkt (ETR:TTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.94

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €13.94 ($16.40) and last traded at €13.86 ($16.31), with a volume of 106590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €13.80 ($16.24).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market cap of $909.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €12.22 and a 200-day moving average of €10.82.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

