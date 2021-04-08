Tap (XTP) Trading 16.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $10.05 million and $505,920.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00056416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00635607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00083742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030194 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

