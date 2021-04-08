Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Robert M. Harrison Sells 2,353 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.46. 2,978,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,007. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.55. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $207.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

