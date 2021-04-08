Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

TGT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.63. 38,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $207.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

