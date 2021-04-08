Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,597 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.12% of Tata Motors worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after buying an additional 4,588,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 156,486 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tata Motors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTM opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

