Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.16

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,226,593 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £14.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.79.

In related news, insider Oliver Charles Cooke bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

