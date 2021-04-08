Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.85

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 1386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.