TE-FOOD Trading Up 23.1% Over Last Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $39.47 million and $379,833.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.61 or 0.00638212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00083835 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030432 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars.

