Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 8,061 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.13% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.64.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,645.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $132,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,719,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,416. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $40.90 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.