Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.09% of Credit Acceptance worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 88.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 483.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 89.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total value of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $359.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.48. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $241.54 and a 52-week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.20.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

