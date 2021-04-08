Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after buying an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after buying an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Southern by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after buying an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

