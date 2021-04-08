Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Shares of ADSK opened at $286.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.94 and a 200 day moving average of $274.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.46 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

