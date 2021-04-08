Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.74 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,646 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 103.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 483,649 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 39.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 481,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 135,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 122.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of GFL opened at $34.63 on Thursday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

